The National Judicial Council has appointed nine Heads of Court and 54 judges for 16 states. Also, the council has barred three erring judges from promotion due to conflicting Exparte Orders in matters with same parties and subject matter. In a statement signed by the NJCs Director of Information, Soji Oye, Esq., even though there Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information