Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, and music producer, Seyi Shizzi Akerele, traded words over the production of the singers hit song, Case. It started on Friday when Teni tweeted, Users have no pity, theyll use you and feel no remorse, dont let that crown shift. Walk away. In response, Shizzi tweeted on Saturday, Oh you don Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper