Ekiti commissioner resigns, joins gov race





Ekiti Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Mr Bamidele Faparusi, has resigned his appointment to contest the states 2022 governorship election. Faparusi conveyed his resignation to Governor Kayode Fayemi in a letter dated December 14 and was acknowledged on December 17. Copies of the letter were disseminated to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday. Faparusi had Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information