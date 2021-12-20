Chile elects 35-year-old Gabriel Boric as president





The streets of Santiago erupted in celebration Sunday after leftist millennial Gabriel Boric became Chiles youngest-ever president-elect with an unexpectedly large victory over his far-right rival in a polarizing race. Boric, 35, garnered nearly 56 percent of the vote compared to 44 percent for ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast, who conceded even before the final result Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

