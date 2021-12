Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik scored a hat-trick as Marseille came from behind to beat fifth-tier Cannet-Rocheville 4-1 in the last 64 of the French Cup on Sunday. Cannet-Rocheville took a surprise lead at the Velodrome but were reduced to 10 men before half-time as Milik levelled from the penalty spot. Milik struck again on 57 Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

