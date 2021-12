A 17-year-old student of Angus Memorial Secondary School in Somolu area of Lagos, Jemimah Marcus, became the one-day governor of the state on Monday. The State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, swapped places with Marcus, who won the 2020 edition of the Spelling Bee Competition. According to a statement by the Governors Chief Press Secretary, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper