ACF berates Buhari for ignoring northern killings, calls for empathy from state govs

The Arewa Consultative Forum has berated the President, Major Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for not giving due attention to the killings happening in the northern part of the country. The group noted that Buhari and state governors had not visited the affected communities to sympathise with the victims adding that only the Governor of Borno Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today ACF berates Buhari for ignoring northern killings, calls for empathy from state...