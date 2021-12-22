FG introduces digital tokens to replace NIN slip

The Federal Government has introduced a suite of digital tokens to replace the aging National Identification Number slip and polycarbonate card. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said this at stakeholders workshop on the NIN Tokenization Solution organised by National Identity Management Commission in Abuja. He said the government adopted the solution Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

