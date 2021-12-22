The Federal Government has reinstated the daily flights of Emirates Airlines to Nigeria after the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority offered daily flight slots to Nigerias Air Peace to operate into Dubai Airport. The Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu, disclosed the reinstatement of Emirates Airlines daily flights to Nigeria in a letter to Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Nigeria-UAE row: FG reinstates Emirates flights to Lagos, Abuja