A socio-political group, Osun Shall Rise Again, has called for the immediate arrest of the former Osun State Governor and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and a former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, for alleged electoral fraud. The group also called on the national leadership of the governing All Progressives Congress to caution Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper