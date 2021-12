Members of the Peoples Democratic Party Caucus in the House of Representatives have said Nigeria has been seized by kidnappers, bandits and terrorists who extract ransom from the poor and impoverished, citizens, and turn homesteads, hamlets, villages, towns and cities into killing fields under the regime led by the President, Major Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper