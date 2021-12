The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Muazu Jaji Sambo from Taraba State as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The ministerial nominee was confirmed after a brief screening on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday. Sambo will replace either the sacked Mamman Sale (Minister of Power) or Sabo Nanono (Minister of Agriculture), Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

