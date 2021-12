Titilayo Ajayi, the widow of Olaoluwa Ajayi, alias Tmoney, a building contractor who died in the Ikoyi building collapse, in this interview with VICTOR AYENI, explains the death of her husband and the agony it has brought What is your name and your husbands name’ My name is Titilayo Ajayi and my husbands name is Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper