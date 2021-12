The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Senator Theodore Orji, and other Abians have expressed shock and deep sadness over the death of Comrade Bonnie Iwuoha. Late Iwuoha was a former National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists and later, part of the inaugural State Executive Council put together by the Ikpeazu administration in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information