Social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, has slammed a defamation suit against crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky. Sharing copies of the court documents on his official Instagram page on Thursday, Mompha demanded one billion naira for damages and compensation. The suit was based on claims made by Bobriskys ex-aide, Kyme Oye, who Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper