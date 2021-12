The Federal Capital Territory Administration has procured four sets of brand new Diesel Multiple Units, Rescue Cranes and Rail Grinding Machines to ensure the restoration of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit service. The Secretary of the FCT Transportation Secretariat, Zakari Angulu, made the disclosure at a news conference on Thursday, in Abuja. Angulu said that Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information