IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months due to COVID-19

The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it will extend its flexible access to emergency funding for an additional 18 months to help nations severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The IMFs executive board agreed on Monday to temporary increases to the cumulative access limits under its emergency financing instruments through June 2023, the Washington-based crisis Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

