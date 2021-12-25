Christmas: Political leaders must listen to save Nigeria Catholic Bishops

By
Headliners
-
1



The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria on Friday called on political leaders in Nigeria to listen to constructive criticism of the citizens in order to save Nigeria from looming collapse. The Bishops also advised Nigerian leaders to resist the temptation of arresting and prosecuting critics of the government while all political detainees should be released Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR