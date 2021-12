After about six months in detention, the Department of State Services has released one Dada Ifasooto, who was wrongfully detained for allegedly preparing charms for embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. Our correspondent gathered that the DSS detained Ifasooto on July 16, 2021, some two weeks after the secret police stormed Igbohos Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper