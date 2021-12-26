Norwich City vs Arsenal: Gunners celebrate coach Artetas second year anniversary with 5-0 win





Arsenal made it four straight wins in the Premier League as Mikel Arteta celebrated his two-year anniversary as Gunners boss with a thumping 5-0 Boxing Day win at Norwich. Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the perfect start, stroking the ball past Angus Gunn to give the Gunners a sixth-minute lead. Kieran Tierney extended their lead just Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information