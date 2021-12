Its Christmas again and Nigerian footballers are not left out in the celebration as they shared Christmas-themed pictures of themselves and their family. Super Eagles stars who shared Christmas pictures and messages include Joseph Yobo, Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Wilfred Ndidi amongst others. Sharing his familys portrait on his Instagram page, Yobo wrote, Wishing you Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper