A former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday, said police operatives who arrested his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, during a church service at St Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state, pushed his wife, Nkechi, down and tore the clothes of his first daughter, Uloma. Okorocha who Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper