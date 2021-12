There was panic at St Peters Anglican Church, Eziama Obieri in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State on Sunday as Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of Senator Rochas Okorocha, was whisked away during church service by armed policemen. The policemen shot into the air as they carried out the arrest while members of the congregation Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information