A member of the Anti-Kidnap Unit of the Nigeria Police Force has been kidnapped by gunmen in the Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The abduction of the mobile policeman attached to operation Farauta occurred on Christmas day, the police authorities in Yola, confirmed to The PUNCH. Operation Farauta is a joint team comprising Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information