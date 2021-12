Bandits have again killed ten people and abducted 33 women in seven villages of Gusau local government area in Zamfara state on Sunday. Other villagers have fled to Gusau town for safety as there were no security agents within the area to combat the banditry attacks. An indigene of the area, Shehu Kura, who escaped Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information