Somalias president says PM suspended as elections spat deepens

By
Headliners
-
2



Somalias President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced Monday that he was suspending Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a day after the two men sparred over long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa nation. The president decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption, the office Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

