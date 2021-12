An arrowhead of Yoruba Nation agitation, Prof Banji Akintoye, has unveiled a mobile application, Pajawiri, designed to track kidnappers and kidnap victims in the South-West zone of Nigeria. The historian and leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua, made this known at an event in Ibadan, Oyo State. According to Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper