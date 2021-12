Abia State University, Uturu, has sacked a senior lecturer, one Michael Ukaegbu, over sex-for-grades scandal. In a communique issued after its 148th regular and resumed meetings of the Governing Council of the university held on Thursday, the 16th and the 20th of December 2021, under the chairmanship of the Pro-Chancellor, Adolphus Wabara, the ABSU council-in-session Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper