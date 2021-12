BBNaija Pere definitely recently shot cupid arrows at BB Naijas Venita Akpofur on social media. The Two BBNaija Alumni from Season four, and Season six seem to get along well in the online conversation. It could be the beginning of unravelling romantic moments. The America-trained nurse and The TV personality, took to the comment section Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information