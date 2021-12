The Imo state government on Monday apologized to the public on how Uche Nwosu was arrested during a church service at St Peters Anglican church, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of the state on Sunday. A statement issued by the Commissioner for Informationen and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said that the governor and Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information