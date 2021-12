The Imo State Government on Tuesday said that there was no iota of truth in the allegation made by Uche Nwosu that the state governor, Hope Uzodinma, had a hand in his arrest by the police. The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said Nwosu was misled the public. He said this while Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information