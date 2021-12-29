Delta Airlines halts flights to Shanghai over new COVID-19 rules

Delta Air Lines turned back a flight from Seattle to Shanghai, which was already halfway to China, after new pandemic-related cleaning rules at Shanghai Pudong International Airport forced the US carrier to abruptly halt service to one of two major airports in Shanghai that handles mostly international flights. That recent midair reversal reportedly left quite Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

