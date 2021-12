Erling Haaland is one of the hottest properties in European football and his Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund are eager to learn if they will lose their star striker in 2022. The 21-year-old has scored a phenomenal 76 goals in 75 games for Dortmund since his arrival from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020. A release Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information