Reps debate bill to end widow, husband brothers forced marriage

By
Headliners
-
17



The House of Representatives has listed a series of cultural traditions it will outlaw, especially those infringing on the fundamental rights of widows in Nigeria. They include preventing in-laws from taking over possession of property belonging to the late husband and forced marriage between a widow and her deceased husbands brothers. The PUNCH had reported Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

