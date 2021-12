The Head of Programmes, Girl Power Initiative, Ndodeye Obongha has urged that Civil Society Organisations should partner with one another in order to fight the menace of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, in Cross River State. Obongha said this on Wednesday in Calabar at a one-day briefing and training of journalists on ending SGBV in the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

