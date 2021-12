A Nigerian health worker, Godbless Uwadiegwu, who pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving memory care patients in the United States has been sentenced to three years in prison. Uwadiegwu, 59, of Middletown, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition last month. He sexually assaulted two women at two different facilities in Warren County. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper