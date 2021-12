Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Wednesday, signed the 2022 appropriation bill into law. A statement by the governors Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, disclosed that the State House of Assembly had earlier in the day passed the exact figure of N350,735,149,739.57 contained in the State 2022 budget with adjustments in some recurrent or capital Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper