Sirajo Saidu, a staunch Facebook supporter of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has dumped the President. He has now declared support for a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso. Mr Saidu, from Sokoto State, said his decision was influenced by the recent kidnap of five of his brothers by bandits. Bandits on Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper