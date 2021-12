The Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House Gombe, Ismaila Misilli, has said the state will in no distant time survive without the regular Federal allocation. Misilli disclosed that since the assumption of office of his principal, Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, the administration has shown commitment to the Gombe Project. The DG made this disclosure on Thursday, during Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper