The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Bello disclosed this in a post on Facebook on Friday. According to the Minister, I have tested positive for COVID-19. After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (1yr 9 months) between COVID-19 and Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

