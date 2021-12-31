FG extends NIN-SIM verification to March 31

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the National Identification Number-Subscriber Identity Module data verification to March 31, 2022. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr Ike Adinde, and Head of Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission, Mr Kayode Adegoke, on Friday. The statement revealed Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Source: Punch Newspaper