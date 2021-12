The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has reiterated that he remains unapologetic to those who perceived him to be an ardent critic of the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). Kukah said this while speaking with journalists in Sokoto. He said, All what I have been clamouring for are not personal. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information