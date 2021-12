Ghanaian singer, Livingstone Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy has stated that Nigerians dont reciprocate the love they receive from Ghana. He said this on Twitter on Thursday as he agreed with his colleague, Shatta Wale, who had earlier told Nigerians to be grateful to Ghana for supporting their artistes. Stonebwoy wrote, We were all Africans Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper