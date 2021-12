Student died of blunt force trauma- Autopsy The family of Sylvester Oromoni has faulted the Lagos State Police Command for releasing the housemaster and other staff of Dowen College, Lekki. Sylvester, a 12-year-old JSS 2 student of the school, died on November 30, 2021. The school had claimed that he sustained injuries from playing football. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information