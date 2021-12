There is palpable tension in Tafawa Balewa town, in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, over the 21st memorial anniversary of a leader and crusader of the Sayawa people, late Peter Gonto, as hundreds of women and youths took to the streets to protest against the event which is slated for Thursday 30th Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information