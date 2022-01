Yoruba Nation campaigner, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, says he is not at war with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.); the six governors in the South-West zone or any government official. He, however, stressed that it was saddening that the Buhari regime has not addressed the security challenges in the South-West Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper