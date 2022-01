The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Speaker, Ahmad Wase; Minority Caucus of the House, Southern Senators Forum, among others, have expressed concerns over the socio-economic and security challenges facing Nigeria, expressing hope that positive changes will be recorded in 2022. Lawan, in his New Year Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper