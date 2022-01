After his impressive start to life in the English Premier League scoring eight goals and five assists in 16 games, the market value of Nigeria international, Emmanuel Dennis, has risen by a whooping ‘3m, while his compatriot, William Troost-Ekong’s value appreciated by ‘1m. Dennis, who joined the EPL newcomers from Belgian giants Club Brugge in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper