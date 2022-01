The Navy Special Forces of the Nigerian Naval Base, Onitsha, Anambra State, has raided a kidnappers den in Ochan Forest, killing 10 suspects and arresting five others. According to the naval base, a number of suspects also escaped with bullet wounds during a gun battle in the forest. Ochan Forest borders Ogwaniocha, Ulli and Ihiala Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper