The 21st anniversary event scheduled to honour a late leader and crusader of the Sayawa people of Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas of Bauchi State, Peter Gonto, on Friday turned violent as several houses and the venue of the event were burnt. The two-day event, organised in honour of Gonto, caused a sharp Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information